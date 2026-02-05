StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,153 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 32.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,587,918.85. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,600. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

