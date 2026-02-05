Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £267 and last traded at £266.90, with a volume of 7860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £258.

Goodwin Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of £222.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of £165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 351.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodwin had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at Goodwin

Goodwin Company Profile

In other Goodwin news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £190, for a total value of £4,352,520. Also, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £190, for a total value of £4,352,520. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

