Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Director Barry Quart Sells 830 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) Director Barry Quart sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $564,570. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

