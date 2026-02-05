Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.500 EPS.

Energizer Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ENR stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,250.79. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 268.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Energizer by 287.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

