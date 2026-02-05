NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

NSK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSKY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. NSK has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.22.

Get NSK alerts:

About NSK

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.