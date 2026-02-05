Todd Krasnow Sells 4,000 Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $274,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.53, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Symbotic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,601,000 after purchasing an additional 201,547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after buying an additional 136,111 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 32.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 589,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 144,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Key Stories Impacting Symbotic

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.