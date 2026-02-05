VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORA shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

TSE FORA opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.72 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.45 million during the quarter. VerticalScope had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

