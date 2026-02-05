21,033 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.4% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks continued heavy buying in December and through 2025, adding to structural demand that supports gold prices and ETF flows. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting 2026 gold forecasts amid mounting geopolitical risk and persistent central-bank demand, a bullish macro backdrop for IAU. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Positive Sentiment: Lingering U.S.–Iran tensions are prompting dip-buying and safe‑haven flows into gold — supportive for ETF demand. Gold Rises on Possible Dip-Buying Amid Lingering U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Precious‑metals rebounds in major markets (CNBC/Barron’s coverage) show renewed buyer interest after the sharp selloff, which can support IAU inflows if momentum continues. Gold and silver extend rebound but concerns over volatility linger
- Positive Sentiment: IAU is highlighted as a lower-cost way to gain gold exposure versus some peers, a structural advantage that can attract long-term flows. IAU Offers Lower Cost Gold Exposure Than SIL
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical signals show a failed breakout and potential consolidation range — traders may wait for a clear breakout or breakdown, which can limit directional conviction in the near term. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Consolidation Possible After Failed Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing profit‑taking and short-term technical corrections are causing intraday retreats despite the broader rebound; that creates volatility but not necessarily a trend reversal. Gold, silver lose most of early gains on profit taking
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth in tokenized gold and digital products is increasing investor access to gold but comes with adoption and custody uncertainties; could incrementally broaden demand over time. MKS PAMP Capitalizing on Tokenized Gold as investor interest grows
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings from some strategists argue the recent parabolic move may have peaked and could see a sharp correction toward much lower levels — a bearish catalyst for short‑term IAU flows if sentiment shifts. Gold could slide to $4,000 as parabolic rally signals peak – BI’s McGlone
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag regulatory and custody risks in the fast‑growing tokenized gold market, which could introduce volatility or investor caution across gold products. Precious metal price fluctuations could test fast-growing gold token market
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
