21,033 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.4% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $92.92 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

