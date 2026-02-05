USDS One Day Volume Reaches $114.84 Million (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, USDS has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDS has a total market cap of $5.11 billion and $114.84 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDS token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 9,431,322,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. The official website for USDS is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 9,404,505,065.72920144. The last known price of USDS is 0.99962194 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $116,880,808.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

