Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake Sells 8,835 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $44,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 5th, Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $1,574,905.50.

SFIX stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

