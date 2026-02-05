Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake Sells 8,835 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $44,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 5th, Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $1,574,905.50.
Stitch Fix Price Performance
SFIX stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.
Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.
