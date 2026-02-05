Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,133 and last traded at GBX 5,116, with a volume of 192080328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,045.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,695.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,770.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,625.76. The stock has a market cap of £111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87.

In other Unilever news, insider Zoe Yujnovich bought 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,466 per share, for a total transaction of £71,902.60. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, 13 of which are in the top 50 consumer goods brands. Some of our iconic global brands include Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Magnum, OMO and Surf.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance.

