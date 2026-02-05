Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK) Declines By 12.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,621 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 23,479 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IBIK stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (IBIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2034. The fund will terminate in October 2034 IBIK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

