Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Stride stock on January 5th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

NYSE LRN opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $171.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Stride by 78.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

