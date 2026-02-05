Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $287,947,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $225,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.