Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $414.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $414,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allianz SE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

