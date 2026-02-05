Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 19,274 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks flagged that ONEOK outperformed the market on the session (buying interest despite a weak tape), suggesting idiosyncratic demand or sector‑specific support. Oneok Inc. (OKE) Ascends While Market Falls

Zacks flagged that ONEOK outperformed the market on the session (buying interest despite a weak tape), suggesting idiosyncratic demand or sector‑specific support. Neutral Sentiment: Context: volume traded above the stock’s average (roughly 5.4M vs ~4.6M), 12‑month range $64.02–$103.64, market cap ~ $50.6B, PE ~14.8 — these fundamentals/technicals provide support but do not explain the short‑term move by themselves.

Context: volume traded above the stock’s average (roughly 5.4M vs ~4.6M), 12‑month range $64.02–$103.64, market cap ~ $50.6B, PE ~14.8 — these fundamentals/technicals provide support but do not explain the short‑term move by themselves. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut a string of EPS forecasts for ONEOK across quarters and fiscal years — examples include Q1‑2026 to $1.44 (from $1.48), Q2‑2026 to $1.45 (from $1.51), Q3‑2026 to $1.49 (from $1.57), Q4‑2026 to $1.58 (from $1.61), FY2026 to $5.96 (from $6.16) and FY2027 to $6.34 (from $6.67). Those downward revisions signal weaker near‑term earnings visibility and could pressure valuation if other analysts follow. MarketBeat: ONEOK analyst notes

ONEOK Trading Up 2.6%

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of OKE opened at $80.34 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.