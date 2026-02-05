Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 139.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Redburn Partners set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $329.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.17. The company has a market cap of $600.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

