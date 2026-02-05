PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.96.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRV.UN

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

(Get Free Report)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.