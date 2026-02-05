Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on Olin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,771.14. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Olin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 60,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Olin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in Olin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 62,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Featured Stories

