Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Receives $252.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.3182.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $265.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3%

DHR stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

