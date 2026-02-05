Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $198.27

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.2667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.2%

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $10,589,976.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,158,665.60. The trade was a 31.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,015.12. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,289 shares of company stock worth $12,318,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.