Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of PPA opened at $171.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.