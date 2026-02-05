Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $130,467,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta reported strong Q4 results and gave a very aggressive ~30% Q1 revenue guide, which has led analysts to lift price targets and underpins the bullish case. Meta Platforms Posted Its Fastest Growth Guide in Years—Now What?
- Positive Sentiment: Several broker actions reinforce buy-side sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target (to $860) and Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating; Argus reiterated a Buy — supportive for medium-term upside. Cantor Fitzgerald Hikes Price Target on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to $860, Maintains Overweight Rating Barclays Keeps an Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: Davis Selected Advisers has boosted its Meta stake, a sign of conviction from a value-oriented manager. Davis Selected Advisers boosts Meta Platforms stake
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage arguing Meta is monetizing AI better than peers adds to the bull narrative that ad/AI revenue upside can continue. Meta Beats Microsoft At AI Monetization – Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta expanded a clean‑energy PPA with Zelestra for the 176 MWdc Skull Creek solar plant in Texas — supports 100% renewable matching but is a long-dated, non-revenue ESG move. Zelestra Expands Relationship with Meta in the US, with a New Power Purchase Agreement for the 176 MWdc Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term infrastructure context: commentary on AI’s power needs and Meta’s agreements (e.g., with Oklo/SMR developers) highlight heavy, multi-year capital intensity for AI infrastructure — strategic but costly. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: India’s top court questioned WhatsApp’s data‑sharing with Meta entities and warned of reimposing restrictions — a potential headwind for user trust and growth in a key market. India’s top court questions WhatsApp policy of sharing user data with Meta entities
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Javier Olivan disclosed a sale of 517 shares (~$369k), a small reduction in holdings; typically viewed as minor but can feed short‑term profit‑taking narratives. SEC Filing – Javier Olivan sale
- Negative Sentiment: Cost/capex worries: commentary that AI capex and Meta’s rising 2026 spending could dent margins has investors taking profits after the big rally. AI Capex Clouds Tech Horizon, Even as Meta and Tesla Shine Meta: Still A ‘Buy,’ But Nearing The End Of Its Run As Expenses Mount
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,594 shares of company stock worth $24,325,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of META stock opened at $668.99 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.72.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
