iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IWF opened at $453.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

