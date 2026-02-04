Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Financial Contrast

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LY and Yunji”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LY $12.59 billion 1.34 $1.01 billion $0.38 12.95 Yunji $57.22 million 0.14 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.46

Profitability

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LY and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LY 10.35% 6.38% 2.24% Yunji N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LY and Yunji, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LY 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

LY has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LY beats Yunji on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

