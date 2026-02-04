Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 277,533 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 325,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,131,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,131,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Syntec Optics Stock Up 19.2%

NASDAQ OPTX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Syntec Optics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $295.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -1.06.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. Syntec Optics had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 10.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Syntec Optics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syntec Optics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syntec Optics presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on Syntec Optics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntec Optics stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Syntec Optics

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics, Inc operates as a photonics company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of precision optical components and subsystems. Its core offerings include thin-film filters, dichroic beamsplitters, anti-reflection coated lenses and custom optical assemblies. The company leverages proprietary coating technologies to deliver high-performance imaging solutions and spectral filters for visible, infrared and multispectral applications.

In addition to standard catalog products, Syntec Optics provides custom engineering services tailored to meet the specifications of customers in aerospace and defense, industrial automation, environmental sensing and life-sciences markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.