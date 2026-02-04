REV Group (NYSE:REVG) versus Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Head-To-Head Comparison

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REV Group and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.46 billion 1.26 $95.20 million $1.91 33.25 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 6.39 $743.97 million $18.86 19.42

Analyst Recommendations

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REV Group. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REV Group and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 3 1 1 2.33 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 4 2 0 2.14

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.44%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus price target of $305.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than REV Group.

Volatility & Risk

REV Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

REV Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $37.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. REV Group pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 200.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. REV Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 3.86% 31.67% 10.30% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44%

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

