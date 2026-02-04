Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Critical Analysis

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and Firstgroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Firstgroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Firstgroup.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -3.12% -1.44% -0.95% Firstgroup N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Firstgroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firstgroup has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Firstgroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million 1.22 -$8.48 million ($0.02) -527.00 Firstgroup $6.46 billion 0.21 $162.68 million N/A N/A

Firstgroup has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

Firstgroup beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Firstgroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.