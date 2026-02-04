iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Up 28.9% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Free Report) shot up 28.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $34.90. 82,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 131,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 28.9%

The firm has a market cap of $249.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 437.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,771.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

