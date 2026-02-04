BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 23.2% – Time to Sell?

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) dropped 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$121.00 and last traded at C$123.78. Approximately 306,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 252,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$161.24.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 23.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.