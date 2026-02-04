Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.2150 and last traded at $0.2150. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2357.

Kings Entertainment Group Trading Down 8.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Kings Entertainment Group

Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

