Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 107,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.3190.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG, traded over the counter as DMLRY, is a leading global manufacturer of premium automobiles and light commercial vehicles. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, the company designs, develops and markets a broad portfolio of passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands. In addition to its core vehicle operations, Mercedes-Benz Group offers a range of financial and mobility services, including leasing, financing, insurance and fleet management solutions.

The company’s product lineup spans compact and midsize luxury cars, SUVs, coupes and convertibles, as well as a growing family of all-electric vehicles under the Mercedes-EQ sub-brand.

