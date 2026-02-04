HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLFFF shares. UBS Group upgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HelloFresh

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

(Get Free Report)

HelloFresh SE is a leading global meal kit company that specializes in delivering fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and chef-designed recipes directly to consumers’ doorsteps. Established in Berlin in 2011, HelloFresh has grown to become one of the largest meal kit providers worldwide by combining supply-chain efficiencies with a focus on high-quality ingredients. Subscribers choose from a rotating weekly menu featuring a variety of cuisines, dietary preferences and cooking skill levels, and receive step-by-step recipe cards to simplify meal preparation.

The company operates across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with major markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, among others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.