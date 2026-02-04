Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Increases By 25.5%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,809,468 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 5,424,442 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,042,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,042,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

