Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,380,186 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 3,571,266 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FNF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 1,095,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,308. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bankshares set a $63.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.