Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,467 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 6,011 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OXLCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 20,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing primarily in debt and debt-related securities of U.S. middle market companies. The firm focuses on senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, unitranche facilities and other structured credit instruments, and may also hold equity or equity-related investments such as collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity tranches. By targeting cash-flow-oriented businesses, the company aims to deliver regular distributions to its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in late 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has deployed capital across a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, business services and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.