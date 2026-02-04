Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.6950 and last traded at $2.6950. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.8750.

Scentre Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and operation of retail destination complexes under the Westfield brand. The company’s primary activities include property acquisition, development of new retail extensions and refurbishments, leasing and asset management. Its portfolio comprises a diversified mix of retail, dining and entertainment offerings designed to drive foot traffic and enhance shopper engagement.

Formed in 2014 following the strategic restructuring of the former Westfield Group, Scentre Group inherited the integrated Westfield shopping centre portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.

