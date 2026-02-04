Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.46 and last traded at GBX 129.80. 901,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 765,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 135 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 116 to GBX 110 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.71. The company has a market capitalization of £317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

