AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Stock Price Up 21.1% – Should You Buy?

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was up 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 8,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,436,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

AB International Group Stock Up 21.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

