GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.10. 10,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 752% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.70.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.