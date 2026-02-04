iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,709 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 98,845 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 312,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,910. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $632.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $3.9951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1,664.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

