Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX) Short Interest Update

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,690 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 86,407 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foxx Development stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Free Report) by 170.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Foxx Development worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 9,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Foxx Development has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.21.

Foxx Development ( NASDAQ:FOXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

