Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Sells 9,108 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $940,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,558,370.20. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Christopher Peetz sold 6,831 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $657,073.89.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Peetz sold 7,098 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $662,456.34.

MIRM stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.45. 670,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $105.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Leerink Partners set a $100.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 672,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

