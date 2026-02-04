X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 130,830 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 108,781 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 185,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

X Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 306,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,685. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in X Financial by 468.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on XYF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.

The company’s core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.

