Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,055,666 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 38,119,759 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,671,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,671,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income
Realty Income Price Performance
NYSE O traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 6,666,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,677. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.
Realty Income News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank upgraded O to Buy and set a $69 price target, noting an improved setup for REITs even as the sector lags the S&P — the upgrade boosts analyst-driven upside expectations. Deutsche Bank Points to Structural REIT Lag Despite Improved Setup for Realty Income Corporation (O)
- Positive Sentiment: Realty Income received an upgrade at Scotiabank — another vote of confidence from the sell-side that can support buying interest and help lift sentiment. Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at Scotiabank
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting favorably to Realty Income’s expansion into global logistics via a partnership with GIC — strategic geographic diversification and access to logistics assets can increase growth avenues and portfolio resilience. How Investors Are Reacting To Realty Income (O) Expanding Into Global Logistics With GIC Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighting Realty Income’s 650 consecutive monthly dividend payments reinforce the firm’s reputation as a reliable income name — important for yield-focused investors who value payout durability. Realty Income Has Made 650 Consecutive Monthly Payments and the Streak Looks Secure
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (The Motley Fool / Yahoo) point to international expansion (first investment in Mexico) and continued portfolio diversification as catalysts for growth and longer-term cash flow stability. I Nailed This Bold Prediction for Realty Income. Here are 2 More Things I Still See Ahead in 2026.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market roundups and dividend-yield lists highlight Realty Income among income REITs with attractive yields — helpful for attention and flows but not necessarily a direct near-term mover. 4 REITs. 4 Monthly Dividend Programs. 4 Massive Yields of Up to 11.7%
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad “bull case” commentary pieces (MSN / Market commentary) reiterate positives but are opinion-driven; they can sustain interest but carry limited immediate informational value. Realty Income Corporation (O): A bull case theory
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated brokerage data shows an average “Hold” recommendation — a reminder that while upgrades are helping sentiment, consensus remains mixed and further analyst moves will matter. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.