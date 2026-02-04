Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,055,666 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 38,119,759 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,671,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,671,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,844,000 after acquiring an additional 175,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 6,666,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,677. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

