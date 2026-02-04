Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,515 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 73,076 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:GLMD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.28% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 35,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s principal program centers on Aramchol, a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate designed to reduce liver fat accumulation and fibrosis in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Galmed conducts translational research to validate its mechanism of action and advance its drug candidates through regulatory trials.

In addition to Aramchol, Galmed maintains a pipeline of complementary small-molecule compounds aimed at modulating lipid metabolism and inflammatory pathways implicated in chronic liver disorders.

