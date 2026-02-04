Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 112,802 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,802 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter worth $1,916,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 32.0% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 205,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. This represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FG shares. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 target price on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

