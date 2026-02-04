Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,445,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,688.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,580,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $441.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.16 and its 200-day moving average is $434.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.