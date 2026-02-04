Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 124,569 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,569 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Nutanix worth $31,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after buying an additional 1,108,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $263,938,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 75.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

