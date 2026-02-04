HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $605.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 461,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 163,720 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 831.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 96,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.